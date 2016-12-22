Energy firms including Imperial Oil Ltd. (IW 1000/202) and BP Plc (IW 1000/9) will get a year of consultations to hash out the fate of their rights in Canada’s Arctic after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s drilling freeze set the stage for a dispute over license extensions.

The Canadian leader and U.S. President Barack Obama said this week they would designate most of North American Arctic waters off-limits to new activity, including all future oil and gas licensing in Canadian waters. Trudeau’s government said existing licenses wouldn’t be affected, but initially offered scant detail.

Five companies -- Imperial, BP, ConocoPhillips, Chevron Corp. and Franklin Petroleum Canada Ltd. -- hold active exploration licenses in Canada’s share of the Beaufort Sea, where there currently isn’t any oil production. Many of those licenses expire within the next five years, when Trudeau has pledged to review his moratorium.

Companies remain eligible to upgrade their existing licenses, and some may seek extensions, which will be a central issue in talks between government and the industry over the next year.

“It’s their intention to have discussions with each of the active license holders,” said Paul Barnes, Atlantic Canada and Arctic manager for the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the main oil-industry lobby group. “I suspect most companies would still want to maintain an active license there” or seek an extension “until such time as the government has another review.”

The exploration licenses due to expire over the next five years were issued in 2012 when crude hovered around $100 a barrel, nearly double its current price. “Companies have been walking away from their leases in the North American market, or seeking extensions of those leases because they can’t justify any expenditure on those leases at current pricing,” said Michael Byers, a University of British Columbia professor who studies Arctic issues.

All five companies have exploration licenses in the Beaufort Sea that expire between 2019 and 2023. Of those, only closely held Franklin has permits that extend past the five-year window. Barnes said exploration has been quiet of late, with no drilling since 2012.

All but Franklin also hold additional permits known as significant discovery licenses in the Beaufort issued as far back as the 1980s. Those types of permits, which don’t expire and are a precursor to production licenses, are also held across northern Canada by Suncor Energy Inc., Paramount Resources Ltd., Devon Energy Corp., Nytis Exploration Company Canada Ltd. and others, government records show. There are no current offshore production licenses in Canada’s Arctic waters.

In its joint statement this week, Trudeau’s government ruled out “future offshore Arctic oil and gas licensing” and later said existing permits won’t be affected. It didn’t specify what happens next for license holders.