The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished above 20,000 for the first time, marking yet another milestone in the stock market’s post-election hike. As our infographic shows, the Dow started its hike a few days before Donald Trump was elected U.S. President on Nov. 8, 2016, cooled a little for added uncertainty on election day, and then carried on.

Some analysts fear that the index rally might not appreciate long-term trappings of protectionist economic policies that Trump has repeatedly promised to pursue. Also, promised tax cuts could lead to government debt further rallying up too.