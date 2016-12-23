Following a 0.3% drop during October, the For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index surged 8.2% in November, as reported by the American Trucking Associations on December 20.

In November, the index equaled 142.4 (2000=100), up from 131.6 in October. The all-time high was 144 in February.

“2016 has been an interesting year for truck tonnage, with monthly gains and decreases as large as I can remember, which suggests seasonality is different this year,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “November’s substantial increase continued with the seesaw pattern that has persisted for much of the year.

“While I think the November gain overstates the strength in the freight market, I do believe we are seeing some improvement that will continue into 2017," Costello added.

"Retail sales are good, the housing market is solid, and the inventory overhang throughout the supply chain is coming down, all of which will help support truck freight volumes in 2017,” he said.

Compared with November 2015, the SA index increased 5.7%, the first year-over-year gain since August.

