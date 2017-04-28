IndustryWeek

How Digital Transformation Drives Supply Chain Restructuring Imperative

This white paper explores the connection between enterprise digital transformation and the necessary restructuring that could occur in the supply chain. The research hypothesis is that digital transformation must affect the way that supply chains are run, from both an IT perspective and a business process perspective.

Companies will need to think about consolidating IT and B2B infrastructures, upgrading ERP, moving to the cloud etc and all of these align perfectly with OpenText’s value proposition for B2B Managed Services, namely the company can focus on their new digital transformation activities and OpenText Business Network can take care of their B2B integration requirements.  Hence there is continuity in their B2B integration platform and services.

Paper contributed by OpenText

