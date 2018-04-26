What Awaits You at the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Expo

The M&T expo allows attendees to experience some of today’s most disruptive technologies and industrial products/solutions and innovations first-hand. Here are some of the highlights of what awaits in Raleigh, N.C.

The IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo is the only event designed to keep manufacturing decision-makers, from design to delivery, at the forefront of a fast evolving landcape in a digital era.

The three-day event focuses on the key elements of advanced manufacturing: lean and continuous improvement, leadership, technology integration, talent management and best practices to achieve operational excellence.

The M&T expo allows attendees to experience some of today’s most disruptive technologies and industrial products/solutions and innovations firsthand. Check out everything there is to see. If you haven't yet registered, use code EXPO75 to claim your free pass.