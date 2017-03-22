President Donald Trump’s nominee for labor secretary expressed support for increasing the salary threshold at which overtime currently must be paid to employees, but criticized the doubling in the rate put in place by the Obama administration.

During Alexander Acosta’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Wednesday, Chairman Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, criticized the Obama administration’s move to extend overtime benefits to millions more workers and pressed Acosta on his views.

Acosta said it was unfortunate that such a threshold could go unchanged since 2004, but that doubling the limit as President Barack Obama attempted “does create what I’ll call a stress on the system.” The rule is currently blocked in court, and Acosta declined to commit to defend it there.

150 Million Workers

During his three-hour hearing, Acosta avoided being pinned down on the overtime rule or the fate of particular programs or agencies under Trump’s proposed 21% cut in the department’s funding. Asked by New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan about potential cuts to OSHA inspectors’ ranks, he answered, "Can I commit to no less than current levels? That’s a very precise statement and something is going to have to give somewhere in the budget."

Republicans on the panel praised Acosta and appeared to be ready to vote next week to send his nomination to the full Senate, but Democrats wanted more direct answers and subjected the former Florida prosecutor to sometimes heated questioning.

"You may not want to answer my questions, but there are about 150 million American workers who are pretty interested in the answers to these questions," Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said in the last minutes of the hearing, after unsuccessfully seeking commitments on overtime, the "fiduciary rule" for financial advisers and workplace safety. "If you can’t give them straight answers on your views on this--not hide behind an executive order-–and commit to stand up for workers on these obvious and very important issues, then I don’t have any confidence you’re the right person for the job."