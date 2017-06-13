IndustryWeek

The 10 Most Popular Manufacturing CEOs

Jun 13, 2017
    Contrary to what you might think, there are some CEOs that everyone seems to like. 

    According to a study by Owler, a crowdsourced information company, industrial goods industry CEOs ranked #7 in its Top 25 Industries list.

    This suggests that CEOs leading at companies that produce industrial goods are very well-liked relative to CEOs in other industries, Owler commented.

    The following is a list of the top ten most liked CEOs.

    10. Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation

    Employees might like the fact that Moret sees the future clearly. “Manufacturers and industrial operators are discovering practical ways to apply IoT across their operations, and they’re deriving measurable business value as a result,” Blake Moret recently said.

    “Combining IoT technology and expertise in specific industrial applications enables better collaboration, faster problem-solving and increased productivity.”  

    9. Thomas Joyce, Danaher

    "We've always believed that the best team wins," Joyce said on the company's website. "But we’ve learned that the best team is also the most engaged team. The best, most engaged team is deeply committed to its organization’s purpose, its reason for being." 

    8. Samuel Allen, John Deere

    Some CEOs are quite open about current events and that might draw additional respect from employees. During an interview in April on CNBC Allen said that Donald Trump's assertions that U.S. manufacturing problems boil down to being ripped off by countries like China, Japan and Mexico is "a little too short of an answer.

    "There's a lot, a lot of things that go into our jobs situation. There's a lot of policies that have very long-term impacts. The more that we can change those policies that are favorable for manufacturing, it clearly is a positive."

    7. Thomas Williams, Parker

    Sometimes it's what the leaders do outside work that earns admiration. Williams is a member of the Board of Directors for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, a non-profit organization making wishes come true for terminally ill children. 

    6. Ron Nersesian, Keysight Technologies

    Working for a company that has specific strategy is very valuable.

    "Alliances are very important, Nerseian told Microwave Journal. "Our strategy is to work with the market makers and the market leaders. If we can solve the needs of those that are first to market then we can also be successful with the companies that follow.

    "So, we try to identify folks that lead technology areas, partner with them and then bring those solutions to market. As a matter of fact we sit on many standards bodies in order to make sure that we are at the first phase of technology as it is developed.

    5. Joe Kaeser, Siemens

    "As I reported to you last year, Siemens is the first major industrial company worldwide to aim at being climate-neutral by 2030," Kaeser said in February 2017 at the annual shareholder's meeting report.

    "We’re well underway here and making faster progress than originally planned. In the period from 2014 to 2016, we were already able to reduce our CO2 emissions by 20%."

    "We’re thus doing our part to reach the global climate targets. I call this serving society – and society also recognizes this and is honoring our efforts.

    4. Bjorn Rosengren, Sandvik

    Rosengren leads this global engineering group of  43,000 employees with the belief that "sustainability should be integrated into everything we do."

    3. Christopher Cole, Intelligrated

    Community involvement is increasing becoming a key factor in employee satisfaction. Cole is an active volunteer in the headquarter location of Cincinnati, Ohio. He has served extensively for the American Red Cross, United Way, as well as for the Cincinnati Arts Festival. 

    2. Mike McNamara, Flex

    McNamara embraces the philosophy of innovation, a key driver important to employees. At an innovation lab near its San Jose headquarters, the company encourages customers to send their own design engineers to the lab. This allows Flex's employees work more closely with customers and lets the creative juices flow.

    1. Jose Boisjoli, Bombardier Recreational Products

    Understanding global markets is essential to long-term growth, a factor employees desire in choosing employers. Boisjoli is keeping his eye on any changes in NAFTA, as the company is based in Quebec, Canada.

    He recently told the Canadian News that “despite speculation that trade rule changes could hurt its business he remains optimistic because the goal of creating a strong U.S. economy will benefit the recreational products industry.”

