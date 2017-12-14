2017 IW 1000: Ten Largest Motor Vehicle Manufacturers

The auto industry sold a record 17.55 million vehicles in 2016. This was the seventh straight year of rising sales. Some of the reasons for the strong showing were lower gas prices, an improving economy and readily available credit. Last year was also a good year for truck and SUV sales.

Strong sales account for this sector being well represented on the IndustryWeek's IW 1000. The list is IW's exclusive annual ranking of the world's largest public manufacturers, based on revenue.

Here is a look at the financials for the top ten motor vehicles companies.