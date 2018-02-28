Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
sun Copyright David McNew, Getty Images
Leadership

Another US Solar Company Seeks Exemption From Trump’s Tariff

Enphase Energy is subject to duties because it makes and ships components to manufacturers in Asia to attach to panels before they are sold in the US.

Enphase Energy Inc. doesn’t make solar panels, but it’s still seeking an exemption from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

That’s because the Petaluma, Calif.-based company makes components in the U.S. called microinverters that convert energy produced by photovoltaic panels from direct to alternating current. The problem is Enphase ships these mobile-phone sized devices to manufacturers in Asia to attach to panels before they’re sold in the U.S. That makes them subject to duties, and that’s why Enphase hired a lobbyist this month.

Enphase joins SunPower Corp., the second-largest U.S. panel maker, in pleading for an exception to the 30% tariff. First Solar Inc., the largest U.S. panel-manufacturer, is already exempt because it’s thin-film technology differs from the material used by most companies in Asia.

Enphase soared as much as 24% Wednesday to $3.45 after the company reported its first quarterly profit on an adjusted basis since 2015.

By Christopher Martin

TAGS: The Economy Competitiveness
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Pillar 4
Webinar: Wrangling the Industrial IoT Ecosystem
Feb 28, 2018
Sponsored by Software AG
Webinar: Connect IT & OT for Digital Manufacturing!
Feb 28, 2018
IW-PwC-Epicor
Webinar: Beating Back the Challenges of Digital Transformation to Win
Feb 28, 2018
classroom chairs
Ask the Expert- Lean Leadership: Lessons I’ve Learned from Failure
Feb 27, 2018