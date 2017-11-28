Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
U.S. White House Copyright Zach Gibson, Getty Images
Leadership

Auto Chiefs Air NAFTA Stance Concerns in White House

The auto industry has warned that significant changes to the so-called rules of origin could undercut the president's America-first goals.

Top executives from Detroit automakers met Monday with Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials and aired their concerns about changes the Trump administration is seeking to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump has pushed for companies to construct more auto assembly plants in the U.S., while also pushing for major changes to NAFTA that the automakers oppose. U.S. negotiators have proposed significant changes to the so-called rules of origin for autos in a bid to ensure more U.S.-made parts are used in vehicles assembled in North America, a change that the auto industry has warned could undercut Trump’s America-first goals.

“We view the modernization of NAFTA as an important opportunity to update the 23-year-old agreement and set the stage for an expansion of U.S. auto exports," Matt Blunt, a former Missouri governor who leads the American Automotive Policy Council, a trade association representing Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said in a statement. "We also appreciate the opportunity to directly address the industry’s concerns with the administration’s rule of origin proposal."

Blunt said there are other things the group would like to have added to NAFTA, including a provision to guard against currency manipulation by Mexico and Canada.

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne, GM CEO Mary Barra and Joe Hinrichs,  Ford’s president of global operations, attended the White House meeting. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn were also scheduled to attend the meeting, Pence’s office said earlier on Monday.

Pence’s office issued a statement confirming the meeting and saying he emphasized "Trump’s commitment to enact historic tax cuts" and commitment to grow manufacturing in the U.S., reduce trade deficits and aid the car-making industry.

By Ryan Beene

TAGS: Strategic Planning & Execution The Economy Supply Chain
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ivanka Trump in front of US flag
Ivanka Trump Urges India to Boost Women in Workplace
Nov 29, 2017
Worker rubbing eyes due to lack of sleep
The Biggest Health Problem of All
Nov 27, 2017
Sponsored by Dassault Systemes
Webinar: Keys to Success for Manufacturing in the Experience Economy
Nov 27, 2017
Sposored by Kepner-Tregoe
Webinar: Culture of Problem Solvers Delivers a 3000% Return On Investment
Nov 26, 2017