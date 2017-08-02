Menu
Toyota President Akio Toyoda Copyright Bill Pugliano, Getty Images
Leadership

Hello, Toyota's President Wants to Be Friends with You in China

Toyota's Akio Toyoda opened an account on China's micro-blogging service Weibo.

Akio Toyoda opened an account on Weibo seeking to win over friends in China, an uncommon social-media presence for the Toyota Motor Corp. boss.

Toyoda, 61, the president and chief executive officer Asia’s biggest automaker, got more than 16,000 followers within hours of his post. China is Toyota’s third-largest market in terms of volume sales, behind the U.S. and Japan.

“Hello everyone, I’m Akio Toyoda and I’ve started using Sina Weibo,” read the solo entry on his account, written in Chinese. “Starting today, I hope to become friends with everyone here.” He ended the message with a smiley face.

For Toyoda, who doesn’t have a presence on Twitter but has an Instagram account, opening an account on the Chinese micro-blogging service is a departure from the norm for the heads of Japanese automakers including Honda and Nissan. Just as in Japan, the bosses of German carmakers -- Dieter Zetsche at Daimler AG and his Volkswagen AG counterpart Matthias Mueller -- also haven’t embraced the 140-character tweet revolution. In the U.S. while Mary Barra of GM has a twitter account, Jim Hackett at Ford doesn’t.

A Toyota China spokesman said Toyoda chose to open the Weibo account to communicate with consumers in the country. Weibo is China’s biggest micro-blogging service with 340 million monthly active users as of March.

Toyota’s sales in China rose 6.2% to 732,900 units in the first seven months of this year, the company said Wednesday, on track to beat last year’s full-year tally of 1.21 million vehicles.

By Bloomberg News

TAGS: Strategic Planning & Execution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
A Toyota Prius
Toyota Pours $1 Billion into AI Research
Nov 06, 2015
Toyota Sold One Prius in China in December, as Demand Disappears
Toyota Sold One Prius in China in December, as Demand Disappears
Feb 15, 2017
pquote background urlhttpwwwindustryweekcomsitefilesindustryweekcomfilesuploads201408openquoteiwpng norepeatimportant color 000000 fontstyle italic margin 10px padding 10px 1px 1px 50px fontsize 24px articleimage imagedescription p margin 0fontsize 16pxlineheight 19imagedescription background F8F8F8fontsize 11pxpadding 5px 5px 3pxcolor 000fontweight normalimportantpcaption paddingleft 20px paddingright 20px fontsize 12px lineheight 19 paddingbottom 2pxWally Palen As
Toyota Kentucky Tackles a Tool-and-Die Worker Shortage
May 30, 2017
Randomly numbered orange and green blocks
Ask the Expert: How Many Kaizen Events Should We Do Each Year?
Aug 01, 2017