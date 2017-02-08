The United States’ reputation as the “Land of Opportunity” didn’t just develop overnight. Throughout our nation’s history, we have benefitted from the millions of driven and talented immigrants who brought entrepreneurial ideas to our shores and built incredible, innovative, job-creating businesses from the ground up. In fact, some of America’s most renowned brands, ones that are today known the world over, were started by foreign-born entrepreneurs.

In the infographic below, we took a closer look at some of these wildly successful businesses – ones that today exemplify the American Dream and remind us of the enormously important contributions immigrants make to the U.S. economy.