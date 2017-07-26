Welcome to the new IndustryWeek. We’re glad you’re here!

Whether you visit our website or receive a copy of our magazine, you’ll notice a new look for IndustryWeek, from the design of our logo to the way our articles are organized and presented.

This redesign is part of a larger effort to create a more recognizable brand identity across the many magazines, websites, and events in Penton’s Design & Manufacturing group that includes not just IndustryWeek but many other leading publications such as Machine Design, EHS Today, American Machinist and New Equipment Digest.

We’re strong believers in continuous improvement, just like the hundreds of thousands of manufacturers who visit our website each month. So it should come as no surprise that we’ve designed the new website to provide an improved user experience, through features like infinite scrolling and faster page loading. You can now browse our content by subject via the dropdown menu in the upper-left corner of our homepage. What’s more, with a responsive design, the new website is optimized for mobile devices, meaning it’s much easier to access and read on smartphones and tablets. This is a great fit for many of you who are constantly traveling, whether through the aisles of your plant or a global network of facilities, customers and suppliers.

We hope you find the new website a great experience. I’d love to hear your feedback at Karen.Field@penton.com.