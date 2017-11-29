Menu
metal grinding up close
Leadership

KKR to Pursue Smaller Industrial Deals with Ex-Danaher Executive

The strategy will give the partnership a chance to continue testing an approach it calls the “employee engagement model.”

KKR & Co., which rose to private equity stardom by buying and selling large companies, has lately taken interest in smaller technology and health-care businesses. Now it’s adding midsize industrial deals to the mix.

The buyout firm is partnering with Ron Voigt, a former executive at science and technology company Danaher Corp., to invest in manufacturing businesses generating about $25 million to $50 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The effort will supplement the firm’s strategy of owning larger industrial companies and utilize the same team, led by sector head Pete Stavros. Voigt won’t be an employee of KKR, Stavros said in a phone interview.

Stavros said that while opportunities to buy big industrial companies do arise, he sees more consistent deal-making activity in middle-market industrial businesses. Tapping into that deal flow can give New York-based KKR the chance to effect change at an earlier stage and give itself and its investors exposure to the companies’ high growth rates.

“This will make us better investors,” said Stavros. “It gives my team more at-bats, they’ll develop faster and we’ll have more opportunities to access a virtuous circle of executive talent like Ron Voigt.”

The deals are expected to be funded by KKR’s North American buyout pool, which closed on $13.9 billion this year. Stavros said he anticipates the fund to do as many as five of the mid-market industrial investments.

The strategy will also give Stavros’s team a chance to continue testing an approach it calls the “employee engagement model,” which involves granting equity ownership to workers, investing in employee training and partnering with communities close to the companies. Stavros said those features, which appeal to the family-owned businesses that populate the industrial middle market, are a potential benefit as KKR embarks on finding new deals.

By Melissa Mittelman

TAGS: Growth Strategies Corporate Finance
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lake Charles Lousiana Map
Sasol to Evaluate Splitting Chemical Business After Louisiana Project
Nov 30, 2017
ivanka Trump in front of US flag
Ivanka Trump Urges India to Boost Women in Workplace
Nov 29, 2017
U.S. White House
Auto Chiefs Air NAFTA Stance Concerns in White House
Nov 28, 2017
Worker rubbing eyes due to lack of sleep
The Biggest Health Problem of All
Nov 27, 2017