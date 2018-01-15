Menu
Solar panels in Berlin Andreas Rentz, Getty Images
Leadership

Shell Buys Stake in US Solar Company

The oil and gas producer will acquire a 44% stake in Silicon Ranch Corp., which owns and operates about 100 solar facilities across the U.S.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is investing in a U.S. solar energy developer, continuing its recent expansion into the electricity business.

The Anglo-Dutch oil and gas producer will acquire a 44% stake in Nashville’s Silicon Ranch Corp., which owns and operates about 100 solar facilities across the U.S. The investment could be as high as $217 million in cash, depending on the company’s performance, making Shell the largest shareholder, according to a statement.

Shell has been growing its foothold in the power business as it prepares for a carbon-constrained world, including an agreement to purchase the U.K’s seventh-largest utility in December. Rivals BP Plc and Total SA have also expanding into offshore wind and solar in the past few years, reflecting changing government incentives and customer demands.

“With this entry into the fast-growing solar sector, Shell is able to leverage its expertise as one of the top three wholesale power sellers in the U.S., while expanding its global New Energies footprint,” Marc van Gerven, Shell’s vice president of solar, said in the statement.

Silicon Ranch currently has about 1.9 gigawatts of solar-based power facilities in its development portfolio, and the Shell investment will allow it to enter new markets, according to the company. It operates in 14 states, including New York and California.

Shell is acquiring the stake from Partners Group, a Zug, Switzerland-based private markets investment manager. The deal is expected to close before the end of March.

By Kelly Gilblom

TAGS: Energy Strategic Planning & Execution Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Royal Dutch Shell
Shell Braces for Change by Expanding Its Foothold in Electricity
Jan 13, 2018
Emirates Airline on Nov 17 ordered 50 Airbus A380 superjumbosCourtesy of EADS
Airbus Floats Shutdown of A380 Jumbo Program as Orders Flag
Jan 15, 2018
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford and James Hackett, Ford president and CEO
Ford Goes 'All In' on Electric Cars With $11 Billion Investment
Jan 15, 2018
Volkswagen logo
VW Brand to Invest $3.3 Billion in Quest for US Relevance
Jan 15, 2018