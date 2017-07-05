Tesla Inc. deliveries are flatlining amid persistent production snafus, reinforcing concern that Elon Musk may again be setting targets that his electric-car company won’t hit on time.

The maker of Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles has reported quarter-by-quarter shipment declines for the second time in the past year. In addition to stoking fear about whether demand has peaked, these figures cast doubt on whether Musk can pull off a steep production ramp for his most ambitious offering yet, the cheaper Model 3 sedan.

“Tesla’s Q2 production and deliveries report raised more questions than answers, particularly about Model S and X demand,” Toni Sacconaghi, a Sanford C. Bernstein analyst, wrote in a report Wednesday. “The Tesla investment thesis hinges on the success of Model 3, and the ability for the company to ramp production, make the car profitably and deliver good initial build quality.”

Musk has a history of setting aggressive goals and timelines for Tesla and coming up short, including his calls for how soon the Model X SUV and less-expensive Model 3 sedan would follow the company’s top-selling Model S. His latest target -- producing the Model 3 at a rate of 20,000 cars per month in December -- reinforces the challenge ahead. That’s nearly as many vehicles as the company has delivered quarterly over the last year.

Tesla plunged as much as 6.1% on July 5 to $331, the steepest intraday decline since May 4. After the market closed on July 3, the company reported more than 22,000 vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, down from 25,051 in the first three months of the year.

Demand for Tesla’s higher-priced Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles appears to be plateauing, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets said in reports on July 5.