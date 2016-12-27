IndustryWeek

Home > Leadership > Manufacturing Leader of the Week > Wit and Wisdom from Manufacturing Leaders of the Week

Wit and Wisdom from Manufacturing Leaders of the Week

Dec 27, 2016
| IndustryWeek
Comments 0

Please or Register to post comments.

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Dec 19, 2016
Article
IndustryWeek

Shih's Watchword: Make the US an Attractive Choice for Manufacturing 1

Bring iPhone manufacturing to the U.S.? Harvard Professor Willy Shih thinks policymakers instead should be focusing on ensuring our manufacturing strengths stay that way....More
View All

IW White Papers
More
 
IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2016 Penton