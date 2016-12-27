Wit and Wisdom from Manufacturing Leaders of the Week

Forty more manufacturing CEOs, VPs and other top decision-makers opened up and shared some of their insights with us this year. Here are some of our favorite lessons, pointers and words to live by.
No matter what you do, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re at, act as if it was your own company and you’ll be fine.
Our lean strategy is really quite simple. It’s all about eliminating waste in everything we do and adding value for customers. And last time I checked, there’s an opportunity to do that in almost every part of the business.
You can hardly find anything written about equipping factories, and that's infrastructure. Our roads and highways and bridges and waterways are deteriorating and there is a big national hue and cry over it. Nobody is saying that about factories. Sure, we pay a lot of attention to maintenance of existing equipment, but existing equipment tends to be wrong for the purpose.
I think realism is business. If you’re not a realist in business, I think you’re a dreamer. There’s a place for dreamers, but, for the most part, for businesses that make things, cut things, bend things, build things, you’ve got to look at the real world with a clear-eyed view of what your pluses and minuses are, and what your capabilities are, and work every day to make it better.
My personal leadership style is inclusive: getting input, alignment and commitment from my key leaders — those who run the company and can influence all the levels of the organization.
I know we can compete with anybody in the world. I do think it is not a level playing field right now because our tax structure and our regulations structure are perverse. That’s the way I think of it. As a nation, we are very entrepreneurial but the way the tax structure is set up, it's really poorly done. It needs to be changed. There needs to be a major overhaul.
The country has done a bad job of preparing workers for manufacturing. The difficulties commodity manufacturing has had over the past 25 years has created the sense in regions, in households, and even in training organizations, that this is a dying sector of the economy so we shouldn’t really be training people for it. We haven’t done the things over 20 years that would have left us with a bigger sector.
The type of people we hire hasn’t changed, but the skill sets we develop are significantly different now. Parts are getting more complex, and what our customers require of us has gotten more complex.
We spend a lot of money on workforce development trying to get people ready after they’ve come through the education pipeline and sometimes catching people up or correcting that situation. But wouldn’t it be great — and isn’t the return a lot higher — if we actually catch them on the front end of the pipeline instead of on the back?
Kids will get good in anything that adults make them think is important. That’s why we have no shortage of entertainers and ball-bouncers. But they will not improve our quality of life, and the world needs to start making heroes out of the right people. I think the sports model works beautifully. Why don’t we use it? LeBron James is not a phys ed teacher. When I started FIRST, all I said was, Let’s find superstars from the world of tech. We can make a real difference with what happens in this world.
The average age of our apprentices is 29. The goal typically is to hire them straight out of high school, but we have so many people applying for our apprenticeships, who have been working and are maybe more mature, and they’re looking to either come to our company or change career directions. So we’ve had 43-year-old apprentices as well as 18-year-olds. When you get somebody very qualified that’s 40 years old, why should they not get that job?
The investment in our technology, in our people, is really more about model changes than it is about the raw units being sold.
For lots and lots of years, we always had to explain what 3-D printing was and why people should care. Then everybody knew what it was, and we went through this hype period. We’re through that hype and now, I think, people have realistic expectations and knowledge about where it is. In terms of patents expiring, that certainly opens it up for a lot of people to work in this field.
The industry is currently in a pickle where robot prices could be 2 to 5 times lower than what they are currently if volumes were high enough. However, volumes do not get high enough until prices come down.
One of the biggest challenges we had was marrying the self-driving vehicle with deep domain expertise to solve an actual problem. … If you look at material transport, what are the most important things to understand? How much can I carry? And how fast can I take it where I need to take it? After that, it’s, Well, my vehicle needs to be able to respond to changes in the environment. If a forklift comes out of the aisle, the robot needs to be able to move around the forklift and continue on its way.
What are we all going to do when the robots take our jobs? There’s a number of things that will make having a healthy, robust middle class around the world difficult. On the other hand, the way we’ve stayed ahead of this is by developing new opportunities. And I think we have to look at those opportunities, the entrepreneurial opportunities where we can go and find new industries where there are problems that need to be solved.
Machines will never replace human instinct, intuition and interaction.
Look, (self-driving cars) are an accessible safe, thing. We don’t want to cause any harm. Give us an opportunity to build your trust in us.
If you make vehicles locally, you’re giving sticky jobs that provide a middle class everywhere in the world. And everyone needs a vehicle. (Automotive) is such a ubiquitous industry that by distributing manufacturing, you all at once increase the innovation in a local area and create a middle class — and you decrease the dependency on this monolithic energy source of crude oil.
Read every Jim Collins book you can get your hands on. It’s the business Bible. It’s easy to fall into the trap that anything you touch turns to gold, and that’s exactly what Collins addresses. Some of these companies, massive companies, even 3M, think that everything they do will work. What a humbling reminder. I’m always looking over my shoulder, challenging our business model — I think in a good way.
