AUTO SHOW: The NAIAS in Pictures

The North American International Auto Show rolled into Detroit more than a century ago, but it only went international back in 1989, which means this is the 30th edition with big names like Mercedes-Benz, Honda and BMW. Round numbers are fun. So are cars.

The new models on the floor of the Cobo Center are just as fun — and futuristic, and beautiful — as you might expect. Here are some of the coolest and most expensive, the wave of trucks and SUVs finally overtaking sedans, some prototypes and concepts and, of course, a few sights and sounds.

Oh, and the show will open to the public for nine days starting Saturday. If you have plans to be in Detroit, or even just the Midwest, the rest of this month, go take a look.