2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards: The Super Seven

These seven North American manufacturing plants share a winning combination of people, process and technology.

Introducing the 2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award winners, our 28th class of manufacturing plants that excel. We announced the names of the six honorees in March. Here are their stories.

Presenting such stories is a pleasure IndustryWeek has shared with readers since 1990, when the IW Best Plants Awards launched, and we embraced the opportunity to shine a light on the amazing work that was being done on manufacturing production floors across North America.

And it is still being done, as our 2017 honorees illustrate.

These seven facilities share a winning combination of people, technologies and a continuous improvement mentality. Leadership abounds. Collaboration runs rampant. The competitive spirit reigns.

Get up close and personal with the 2017 IW Best Plants Award winners at the IW Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo May 8-10 in Raleigh, N.C.

Let the IW Best Plants Award winners inspire your own journey of excellence. Or perhaps you are the next IndustryWeek Best Plants winner. Download a 2018 IW Best Plants entry form and start the process now.

Most importantly, don’t let up on your pursuit of manufacturing excellence. You know your competition won’t.

More about the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards Program.

TAGS: Leadership Continuous Improvement IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards
