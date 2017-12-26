Menu
warning on a typewriter Thinkstock
Operations

Drugmaker Ignored Bad Quality Tests in India, FDA Says

The agency recommended that Fresenius hire a consultant to help it improve its manufacturing practices.

U.S. regulators warned Fresenius SE after the company’s Indian plant that makes cancer-drug ingredients for the U.S. market aborted hundreds of drug-quality tests because they seemed like they were going to fail due to impurities.

When workers at the plant found potential tainted products, they halted the tests and said human or machine errors were to blame instead, according to a Food and Drug Administration warning letter dated Dec. 4 that cited 248 aborted checks at the West Bengal facility.

“It is essential that you initiate an immediate and comprehensive assessment of your company’s global manufacturing operations to ensure that systems and processes, and ultimately, the products manufactured, conform to FDA requirements at all your sites,” the agency said in its letter, which was posted on Tuesday.

The agency recommended that Fresenius hire a consultant to help it improve its manufacturing practices. The company, based in Bad Homburg, Germany, didn’t respond to requests seeking comments.

The names of the ingredients involved were redacted in the FDA letter.

Fresenius is one Europe’s biggest provider of health care. According to documents known as “drug master files” filed in the past with the FDA, Fresenius manufactures ingredients used in chemotherapies to treat many kinds of cancer.

In its warning letter, the FDA asked Fresenius to review all failed quality tests that were invalidated for products that are meant to be sold in the U.S. and to evaluate all instances when a test was aborted and determine the potential effect on the quality of drug ingredients released for distribution.

The agency also warned that if the company doesn’t correct the issues raised in the letter, FDA workers could refuse products made at the facility admission into the U.S.

By Anna Edney

TAGS: Quality Corporate Culture Regulations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
A bar graph of 2017 capital goods orders.
Orders for US Capital Goods Ease after Robust October
Dec 26, 2017
GM Orion plant interior
Reliability Approach to Asset Uptime
Dec 22, 2017
Mercedes Benz factory
Factories Hum from Detroit to Dortmund as World Economy Perks Up
Dec 21, 2017
MT
Webinar: Obeya Management -- How World-Class Lean Enterprises are Connecting Hoshin Strategy to Daily Management
Dec 21, 2017