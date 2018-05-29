Menu
The Nissan logo on a vehicle grille Robert Cianflone, Getty Images
Operations

Nissan to Cut North America Output as Sales Decline, Nikkei Says

The Japanese carmaker will cut workers’ hours and reduce production by as much as 20% at five assembly plants in the two countries, the publication said.

Nissan Motor Co. will cut vehicle output in the U.S. and Mexico through this summer to reduce inventories in a cooling market, Nikkei reported Tuesday.

The Japanese carmaker will cut workers’ hours and reduce production by as much as 20% at five assembly plants in the two countries, the publication said, without saying where it got the information.

A Nissan spokesman, declining to comment on the company’s production plans, referred to the guidance the Yokohama-based company has given in the past and alluded to statements by executives on declining sales in the region.

Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa said in May the company is seeking to improve profitability rather than sales growth in the U.S. Predicting sales in the biggest market would drop in the fiscal year through March 2019, he said Nissan will cut inventories at dealers and focus on retail sales. Last year, the carmaker expanded its market share by boosting incentives and increasing fleet sales and shipments to dealers, a strategy that dented its profit margin.

Nissan’s output in the U.S. has been sliding for 10 consecutive months as of March, and the contraction is likely to have extended in April as well, with the company reporting its production data this week. Sales plunged 28% in the month.

By Ma Jie

TAGS: Leadership Companies & Executives Corporate Finance
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
black belt
Why You Should Have a Certified Black Belt on Your Staff
May 29, 2018
Volkswagen logo
Volkswagen to Open New China Factories as SUV, EV Demand Booms
May 29, 2018
Building Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 airplane engines
Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount
May 28, 2018
Arkema smoke seen in distance
Arkema’s Texas Plant Unprepared for Harvey Floods, Inquiry Finds
May 25, 2018