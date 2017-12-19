Menu
The Subaru logo and wordmark. Mark Renders, Getty Images
Operations

Subaru CEO Returns Pay After Inspection Scandal

Subaru recalled 395,000 vehicles from its domestic market last month after announcing in October that it had allowed uncertified staff to conduct inspections of some vehicles.

TOKYO — The CEO of Japanese automaker Subaru said Tuesday that he and all other company executives would return part of their pay until next March following an inspection scandal at the company.

“All executives will voluntarily return part of their pay,” CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told reporters at a news conference. 

Subaru recalled 395,000 vehicles from its domestic market last month after announcing in October that it had allowed uncertified staff to conduct inspections of some vehicles. Nine models — including a sports car that Subaru manufactures for Toyota — were recalled, but vehicles sold overseas were not affected.

The recall is estimated to have cost 20 billion yen ($177.40 million), according to the automaker.

A third-party investigative report submitted by Subaru to the government on Tuesday said the inspections by uncertified workers might have started about three decades ago in the 1980s. The report also said that workers concealed the practice from authorities during their visits to factories. 

The scandal came to light after the government ordered Japan’s automakers to check their inspections following the recall of some 1.2 million cars by Nissan in October. Nissan said the vehicles had failed to meet domestic rules on final inspections.

The embarrassing admissions have hurt Japan’s auto industry, once the envy of the world for its just-in-time manufacturing and near-obsessive focus on constant improvement.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2017

TAGS: Safety Companies & Executives Corporate Culture Corporate Responsibility
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EPA's Scott Pruitt at podium
Pruitt's EPA Turns to 'Lean Manufacturing' to Speed Up Reviews
Dec 19, 2017
maple leaf from spring to fall
How to Deal with Seasonal Fluctuations in Your Business
Dec 19, 2017
Wind-River
Webinar: Digital Transformation for Industrial Control: 6 Things You Need to Know
Dec 15, 2017
Oil Production
Oil and Gas Rebound Pushes US Factory Output Higher in November
Dec 15, 2017