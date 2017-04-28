Optimize Your B2B Integration with the Right Partner

As your network of trading partners grows and the complexities of business integration increase, an effective and well-managed business network can help you transform and differentiate your organization. That's why it’s crucial to choose a B2B managed services provider leader that can not only accommodate your current business and industry requirements, but also your future needs.

Market-leading research group Ovum recently conducted a comparison of B2B integration managed services providers. Get your copy for a full vendor comparison and see why OpenText™ is positioned as the leader in B2B integration managed services.

Paper contributed by OpenText