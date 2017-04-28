IndustryWeek

Home > Optimize Your B2B Integration with the Right Partner

Optimize Your B2B Integration with the Right Partner

As your network of trading partners grows and the complexities of business integration increase, an effective and well-managed business network can help you transform and differentiate your organization. That's why it’s crucial to choose a B2B managed services provider leader that can not only accommodate your current business and industry requirements, but also your future needs.

Market-leading research group Ovum recently conducted a comparison of B2B integration managed services providers. Get your copy for a full vendor comparison and see why OpenText is positioned as the leader in B2B integration managed services.

Paper contributed by OpenText

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Apr 28, 2017
News

Brewing Better Supplier Relationships at Keurig 3

The coffee maker’s director of procurement talks about making volunteerism mean more than a hill of beans....More
View All

IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton