Honda announced Thursday a recall of 1.2 million cars sold in the United States, following four engine compartment fires linked to faulty battery sensors.

The Japanese auto giant said the recall affects Accords from the 2013-2016 model years.

Honda said it would replace the sensors for the 12-volt battery free of charge.

The company said no injuries have been reported in connection with the malfunctioning sensors.

