John Mendel, American Honda Motor Co. executive vice president, auto division, reveals the 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan at the North American International Auto Show earlier this year in Detroit. Bill Pugliano, Getty Images
Operations>Safety

Honda Recalls 800,000 Minivans over Faulty Seats

The recall affects the 2011-2017 models sold here in the United States and may later be expanded to include vehicles sold in Canada, Mexico and South Korea.

TOKYO — Honda is recalling about 800,000 of its Odyssey minivans in the United States over faulty parts blamed for 46 minor injuries, the company said, just a month after settling a huge lawsuit on other defects.

The recall, which affects the 2011-2017 models sold in the U.S., may later be expanded to include vehicles sold in Canada, Mexico and South Korea, spokesman Teruhiko Tatebe said.

The fault relates to a latch that connects the back seat. If not properly engaged, the seat may tip forward during braking, a statement said, adding the firm “has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to this issue.”

The announcement comes after the Japanese group reached a $605 million settlement last month in a lawsuit over defective airbags in millions of cars on American roads.

Honda joined Nissan, Toyota, BMW, Mazda and Subaru in agreeing on a deal that also included replacing the defective airbags from now-bankrupt Japanese car parts maker Takata, and compensating car owners.

Honda declined to disclose costs linked to the latest recall.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2017

