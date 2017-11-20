Honda Recalls 800,000 Minivans over Faulty Seats

TOKYO — Honda is recalling about 800,000 of its Odyssey minivans in the United States over faulty parts blamed for 46 minor injuries, the company said, just a month after settling a huge lawsuit on other defects.

The recall, which affects the 2011-2017 models sold in the U.S., may later be expanded to include vehicles sold in Canada, Mexico and South Korea, spokesman Teruhiko Tatebe said.

The fault relates to a latch that connects the back seat. If not properly engaged, the seat may tip forward during braking, a statement said, adding the firm “has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to this issue.”

The announcement comes after the Japanese group reached a $605 million settlement last month in a lawsuit over defective airbags in millions of cars on American roads.

Honda joined Nissan, Toyota, BMW, Mazda and Subaru in agreeing on a deal that also included replacing the defective airbags from now-bankrupt Japanese car parts maker Takata, and compensating car owners.

Honda declined to disclose costs linked to the latest recall.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2017