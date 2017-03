2016 was a good year for manufacturing leadership: Job satisfaction was up, and so was pay. Medical device manufacturing took the lead in salaries, while the most lucrative job was vice president of manufacturing and production.

More than 750 managers responded to our survey; their average salary in 2016 was $126,700. Check out our slideshow for a closer look at who's making what, and what the trends are.

And for analysis beyond the charts and graphs, be sure to check out:

The 2017 IndustryWeek Salary Survey: Smooth Sailing on Pay as Skilled Jobs Go Unfilled