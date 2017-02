Steve Del Rio, Rockwell Automation, highlights recent and upcoming enhancements that demonstrate the company’s commitment to process safety. Topics covered include ICS® Triplex® AADvance® Workbench 2.1 software and Trusted® triple modular redundant (TMR) controllers – plus Allen-Bradley® 1715 I/O (v3) for fault tolerant, SIL 2/SIL 3 applications.

