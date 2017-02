PlantPAx®, a modern distributed control system (DCS), now offers even more ways to improve performance. Learn how PlantPAx DCS can incorporate and complement modern batch, process safety and scalable optimization. Jason Wright, Rockwell Automation, outlines the latest capabilities, including new visualization functionality now available, thanks to ThinManager® and Relevance® visual display and software technology.

