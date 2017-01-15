The State of Manufacturing Technology 2016

From wearables to business intelligence applications, technology can transform manufacturing, impacting everything from plant floor productivity to product quality and top-line growth. Where do you start? More importantly, how do you separate vendor hype from the practical, useful tools that can make your business better today? Each year, we survey hundreds of manufacturers to understand how and where they use technology to run their business operations.

For this report, Plex surveyed nearly 200 manufacturers, from different sectors ranging from the automotive to the food and beverage industries, on the technologies they rely on and the tools they plan to incorporate in the coming years.

Download this infographic to learn more!

Contributed by Plex.