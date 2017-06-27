Top 10 States for Logistics

The 2017 Manufacturing & Logistics Report Card, compiled by Conexus Indiana for the Ball State University Center for Business and Economic Research, recently doled out rankings on how states have done in the areas of manufacturing and logistics.

To measure the health of the logistics industry, the study included the share of total logistics industry income as a share of total state income, and the employment per capita. Also included was commodity flows data by both rail and road. Added to this was infrastructure spending as the per capita expenditure on highway construction.

The following slides are those states that received an A or B rating.