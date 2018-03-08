Manufacturing Celebrates International Women's Day

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Manufacturers have made concerted efforts over the years to ensure that women's contributions to the workforce are recognized.

One of the movement's major sponsors is Caterpillar who thas joined the #PressforProgress campaign, which is this year's theme. "Now, more than ever, there's a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity, " the organizers explain.

Caterpillar's take on this movement sums up the belief of many manufacturers. "We look forward to reflecting on the impact women have had on our company throughout our history, as well as highlighting the women who are making an impact today."

Here is a look at companies who are highlighting employees on this day or showing their support through their policies.