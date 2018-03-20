Menu
The Changing Automotive Landscape
hyundai logo Copyright Mark Renders, Getty Images
Technology and IIoT

Hyundai Calls for Caution in Autonomous-Vehicle Development

“We are thinking about how to guarantee safety."

A Hyundai Motor Co. executive called for caution in the development of autonomous cars after an Uber Technologies Inc. self-driving vehicle struck and killed a woman in Arizona.

"We don’t know other carmakers’ standards on autonomous cars, but ours are not lax,” Yoon Sung-hoon, head of Hyundai’s mid-large vehicle project, said at the sidelines of a Seoul event Tuesday. Hyundai doesn’t look into tech companies’ standards “because they are not mass-producing companies.”

Hyundai, a latecomer to autonomous driving, has been speeding up its development and expanding cooperation with tech companies and startups. The South Korean automaker, which is working on vehicles and software systems for a planned robo-taxi service with a startup called Aurora, has said it is talking to Uber and Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo for potential cooperation.

"We are already at the top of the class in terms of autonomous-related approach, but we are cautious when it comes to mass production,” Yoon said. “We are thinking about how to guarantee safety."

By Sohee Kim

TAGS: Leadership Strategic Planning & Execution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Uber Autonomous Car
Uber Autonomous Car Involved in Fatal Crash in Arizona
Mar 19, 2018
hyundai logo
Hyundai, Kia Probed by US for Cars That Led to Four Deaths
Mar 19, 2018
Toyota Chauffeur
Toyota Pauses Robot-Car Program Citing Drivers' Emotional Toll
Mar 20, 2018
rosie-riveter-1620
Women in Manufacturing and the Role Models who Inspire Them
Mar 20, 2018