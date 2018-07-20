Menu
Technology and IIoT

Inside Ireland's Lean, Green Forklift Plant

combi-lit-floor
Start Slideshow
A rural Irish country between Dublin and Belfast hides a brand new forklift factory expertly crafted to double production with lean operations and a mastery over efficient use of space.

In April, I journeyed to Ireland to cover the opening of Combilift's new 500,000-ft² manufacturing facility, where they design and produce mass-customized material handling equipment. I wasn't familiar with the company until an invite hit my inbox, but the tour revealed this to be a true gem of lean manufacturing hidden here in the Emerald Isle's northern foothills. From its green initiatives to its efficient use of space and laser focus on R&D, this plant highlights how to stay modern without the use of robots or IIoT.

You can check out what makes their material handling solutions so valuable to manufacturers and distribution centers in my feature story over at NewEquipment.com, or just click the slideshow to take a virtual tour of the County Monaghan factory.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Continuous Improvement
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cloud
Webinar: Manufacturing in the Age of the Customer: How Cloud Technologies Drive Digital Transformation
Jul 19, 2018
Pillar
Webinar: Regulatory Landscape Changes Demand Digitalization in Medtech
Jul 19, 2018
Artificial Intelligence
How a Little-Known Tax Credit Can Pay Off Big in Automation Costs
Jul 19, 2018
digital-custom-protolabs
Five Expert Insights into Digital Manufacturing and Mass Customization
Jul 19, 2018