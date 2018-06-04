Menu
Chevy Bolt Getty
Technology and IIoT

In a Single Day, the Electric Car Boom Gains Speed in 3 States

New Jersey’s Public Service Enterprise Group will spend $300 million on charging stations, while California utilities will invest $738 million promoting EVs and the New York Power Authority will spend $250 million on charging stations, including ones at airports.

In a single day, the electric car boom may have scored hundreds of millions of dollars of additional investments in three states.

First, New Jersey’s biggest utility owner Public Service Enterprise Group laid out a plan to spend $300 million on electric-car charging stations.

Then California cleared utilities to invest a combined $738 million on projects promoting EVs.

And the New York Power Authority committed as much as $250 million on charging stations, including ones at airports.

States are doubling down on efforts to replace gasoline-guzzling cars with emissions-free, electric vehicles, even as the White House moves to unravel automotive efficiency standards. Just as electric-car initiatives were gaining speed in California, New Jersey and New York last week, the Trump administration was said to be seeking an end to California’s unique authority to set its own fuel efficiency limits to curb emissions.

Despite federal efforts to save fossil fuels, the U.S. is on pace to have more than 1 million electric vehicles on the road by the end of the year. Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that figure will surpass 16 million in 2028.

“It’s a watershed moment,” said BNEF advanced transportation analyst Salim Morsy. “There’s no longer any question that electrification is going to happen on a very large scale.”

The plan approved by the California Public Utilities Commission last week marks the largest-ever utility investment toward the adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S., laying the groundwork for a statewide electric car-charging network. It follows a 2015 California law that required utilities to invest in electrifying transportation to help curb greenhouse-gas emissions.

By Mark Chediak and Joe Ryan

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
cybersecurity
The Threat Is Real: Protecting Your Systems from Cyberattacks
Jun 04, 2018
Waymo
Waymo Adds 62,000 Vehicles for Autonomous Taxi Service
Jun 01, 2018
boeing-south-carolina-bloomberg
Boeing's Bastion in South Carolina Breached by Union in Rare Win
Jun 01, 2018
Lean
Webinar: Root Cause Problem Solving – The Heart of a Lean Transformation
May 31, 2018