10 Tech Predictions for 2017 and Beyond

2017: The Year in Preview

Like so many companies and publications, Deloitte rubs its crystal ball early every year and reveals some of its predictions — in tech, media and telecommunications — for the next 12 months and beyond. Unlike other would-be Carnacs, though, Deloitte bases its predictions on surveys and data, and, while not every forecasted pick is a hit, the company has correctly tabbed the future for IoT, drones, 3-D printing and smartphone batteries, among other areas.

“Every time you push intelligence deeper and further and more in people’s hands,” said Duncan Stewart, director of technology, media & telecommunications research for Deloitte Canada, “amazing and transformative things happen.”

So, what might 2017 hold? Here are 10 picks to clip, save and keep in mind.