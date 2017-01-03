Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (IW 1000/120) is laying out a vision of a battery-powered, self-driving minivan that it bets even a millennial could love. That may not be enough to shake the automaker’s image as the purveyor of the least fuel-efficient fleet in the U.S.

The automaker’s fifth-generation minivan, whose design concept is called the Chrysler Portal, would have a 250-mile electric range and enough screens, ports and social-media options to entertain young families while software handles much of the driving. It was unveiled on January 3 in Las Vegas, where consumer technology show CES 2017 begins this week.

It’s always a long way from concept cars until a vehicle enters production -- if ever -- and so far Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. unit hasn’t said it actually plans to build an all-electric minivan like Portal. What the automaker’s effort may produce, however, is a change in the conversation: It’s been criticized for adding ecological powertrains more slowly than rivals like Toyota Motor Corp. and General Motors Co. and for failing to gain ground on fuel economy.

“It’s an attempt to change the subject from the fundamental problem of not being in a position to meet the standards,” Dan Luria, an analyst at the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Institute, said in December, after an initial report of the company’s plans to show an electric minivan at CES. “This is not a seriously competitive vehicle.’’

The Portal nonetheless gives the third-largest U.S. automaker a place in the discussion about fuel-saving technologies. Fiat Chrysler’s stock languished for most of 2016 in part because it was perceived as being the least prepared for the tightened fuel-economy standards put in place under President Barack Obama’s administration.

In a twist, the company’s U.S. shares have surged since the November election victory of Donald Trump, whose pledge to reduce regulations has led to speculation he’ll dismantle Obama’s mandates. The stock soared 29% since Election Day to end 2016 at $9.12, its highest close since the last day of 2015. Ford Motor Co. rose 5.7% and GM gained about 10% in the same period.

Chrysler Portal

The six-passenger Portal concept “explores the possibility of what a family transportation vehicle could look like,’’ Fiat Chrysler said in a t ahead of the CES The idea is to create a third environment, aside from home and the office, with connectivity to personal devices and the cloud.

The Portal would handle steering, braking and acceleration on sections of highway approved for this purpose and would alert the driver to retake control if necessary. Nissan Motor Co. plans a similar system, including for urban streets, by the end of the decade.

Flat battery packs would be built into the floor, like in Tesla Motors Inc.’s Model X sport utility vehicle. With a fast charger, drivers could restore enough power for 150 miles of driving in 20 minutes, the company projected. While Fiat Chrysler said the vehicle would be aimed at “cost-conscious” millennials, it gave no projected price range.