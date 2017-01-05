A 2,000% price difference between chef’s knives made by the same company? A 2,777% difference between two of the same-sized Persian rugs? What’s going on here?

In each case, one product is made by machines, while the other’s made by hand. This infographic from Bid-on-Equipment explores the economic impact of making things by hand versus making them by machine. They look at all kinds of interesting examples, then show how much our economy would be impacted if everything was done by hand!

For example: If every car made in the U.S. each year was made as painstakingly as a Rolls Royce, it would require time equivalent to 30,987 lifetimes of work.