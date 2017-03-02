Hidden Figures? More Like Minifigures: Lego Honors Women of NASA

The Fabulous Five

Lego sets have long celebrated superheroes like Batman and Superman. Now the Danish toy maker is honoring real-life heroines — a quintet of women famous for their work with NASA.

The proposal for the set, submitted on Lego’s community and ideas page by MIT News editor Maia Weinstock, has been approved, beating out 11 other projects examined by the Lego Review Board.

“Women have played critical roles throughout the history of the U.S. space program,” Weinstock wrote in her proposal. “Yet in many cases, their contributions are unknown or underappreciated — especially as women have historically struggled to gain acceptance in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

Lego said it expects the new “Women of NASA” set to be available by the end of the year or in early 2018.

“We’re really excited to be able to introduce Maia’s ‘Women of NASA’ set for its inspirational value, as well as build and play experience,” the company said in a blog post.

The five women included in the set are ...