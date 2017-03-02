IndustryWeek

Hidden Figures? More Like Minifigures: Lego Honors Women of NASA

Mar 2, 2017
    The Fabulous Five

    Lego sets have long celebrated superheroes like Batman and Superman. Now the Danish toy maker is honoring real-life heroines — a quintet of women famous for their work with NASA.

    The proposal for the set, submitted on Lego’s community and ideas page by MIT News editor Maia Weinstock, has been approved, beating out 11 other projects examined by the Lego Review Board.

    “Women have played critical roles throughout the history of the U.S. space program,” Weinstock wrote in her proposal. “Yet in many cases, their contributions are unknown or underappreciated — especially as women have historically struggled to gain acceptance in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

    Lego said it expects the new “Women of NASA” set to be available by the end of the year or in early 2018.

    “We’re really excited to be able to introduce Maia’s ‘Women of NASA’ set for its inspirational value, as well as build and play experience,” the company said in a blog post.

    The five women included in the set are ...

    No Longer a Hidden Figure

    Mathematician Katherine Johnson, one of three women portrayed in Hidden Figures, the Oscar-nominated film that tells the story of three female African-American scientists who played a key role in NASA’s early space program. (The 98-year-old Johnson, portrayed in the movie by Taraji P. Henson, attended the Oscars with the film crew on Sunday and received a standing ovation.)

    First in Flight

    Astronauts Sally Ride, who became the first American woman in space in 1983 thanks to a Challenger mission and who died in 2012; and Mae Jemison, who became the first African-American woman in space in 1992, aboard Endeavour and is now 60.

    To the Moon!

    Computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, 80, who developed the on-board flight software for the Apollo mission while working at MIT in the 1960s.

     

     

    Eye in the Sky

    And astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, 91, nicknamed the “Mother of Hubble” for her role in developing the landmark space telescope. 

    Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2017

On the heels of the Academy Award-nominated film Hidden Figures, Lego accepts a project proposal to honor some other NASA luminaries.

