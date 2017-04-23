Manufacturing's New Technology: Making the Future Accessible Now

The manufacturing world's quest to connect its full value chain and to integrate man and machine is on display at Hannover Messe, the huge industrial trade show in Germany. Members of the press got a sneak peek at some of the technology, which ranged from smart factory hardware and software to organic solar cells to sustainable energy networks that more fully harness the power of wind, solar and biomass technologies. Here is some of the technology magic on display.
What happens when renewable energy sources produce too much energy? Timo Bovi, director of governmental relations and public affairs for GP Joule, demonstrates how excess energy from solar or wind generation can be used to produce hydrogen through PEM electrolysis. The hydrogen can then be used as a fuel for a combined heat and power plant, to power a fuel cell or as a fuel for a natural gas network.GP Joule, founded in 2009, has a mission to "secure the natural basis of existence for future generations based on the climate-friendly use of 100% renewable energies."
The sunglasses these researchers from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) are wearing do more than establish a little attitude - they produce electricity. The glasses harvest solar energy with transparent organic solar cells - actually a kind of plastic. The glasses could be used, for example, to power a hearing aid. A key advantage of the organic solar cells is that they work in low light.
KIT researchers show a model of Miles van der Rohe's "Farnsworth House" at Hannover Messe that integrates organic solar modules into its glass walls. The modules would generate electricity for the house all day. Researchers note that organic solar cells can be produced with low-energy printing processes at moderate temperatures than the high-temperature processes needed for silicon solar cells.
Philip Harting, CEO of Harting Technology Group, holds an IIC MICA (Modular Industry Computing Architecture) product that makes it possible to temporarily save, evaluate and process data from machinery and equipment. Harting, which has exhibited at Hannover Messe since its founding in 1947, is exhibiting several new products designed to increase industrial connectivity. CEO Harting said the company's combination of software and hardware offerings would help "take existing plants and machinery into the future to enable factories to become Industrie 4.0."
To demonstrate its capabilities in producing highly customized products, robot and automation firm KUKA has set up a smart factory at its Hannover Messe booth where visitors can supply an image and have it produced as a custom jigsaw puzzle in 15 minutes. The materials are fetched from storage, the image is printed, the puzzle pieces are cut by a laser, the image is glued onto a folder and the product is finished. Kuka uses the SynQ software platform to control and monitor all steps in the process, from placement of the order to delivery. The robots, cells and logistics in the smart factory are linked via KUKA Connect, a cloud-based software application.
The pneumatic lightweight BionicCobot from Festo is based on the human arm and offers seven degrees of freedom. Festo explains, "Due to its unique drive concept, which works according to the agonist-antagonist principle, the motion dynamics and rigidity can be variably adjusted.
Festo introduced the Festo Motion Terminal, which the company said digitalizes pneumatics for the first time and significantly reduces process costs and complexity. "This completely new, intelligent technology consisting of pneumatics, electronics and software control can be used to realize simple directional control valve functions through to complex motion tasks."
Festo showed its OctopusGripper at Hannover Messe. The bionic gripper consists of a soft silicone structure which can be pneumatically controlled. The suction cups can easily grasp differently shaped objects.
CEO Philipp Zimmermann describes Franka Emika's collaborative robot, which the company says provides a "safe, force-limited robot arm with torque sensors in all seven joints which provide human arm-like agility and sensitivity." Zimmermann said the company set out to build a robot that is "as easy to use as a cell phone." He said the market for collaborative robots will in "a couple years be one of the biggest markets on the planet."
In his presentation to the press at Hannover Messe, Franka Emika CEO Philipp Zimmermann emphasized the usability of the company's robot. He promised no more lines of code for programming: "show the robot what to do and it will do it." The company is launching a Franka Academy in July in Munich and Zimmermann said attendees will be able to become expert programmers in a day.
Robert Bosch worked on this lathe from 1887. He never imagined what his namesake company would do with it in 2017....
Bosch experts connected sensors to the 1887 lathe that can detect if it is working at the right speed to prevent defects and if a belt slips. Using the IoT Gateway from Bosch, the company can show the machine's performance data on a screen. Bosch is using the setup to demonstrate that even old machines can be transformed for the Industry 4.0 era.
That's the intention of Bosch's Workplace 4.0 concept, which features a mobile, 1.7-meter tall robot called APAS assistant. The robot is covered with a black sensor "skin" that detects a worker as soon as he gets too close. The workstation adjusts to the worker, regulating table height and lighting. Notes Bosch, "Thanks to learning vision, a form of artificial intelligence, the mobile inspection system APAS inspector can be trained to recognize quality flaws such as burrs or scratches on surfaces. Once trained, the machine can perform quality inspection independently."
