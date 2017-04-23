Manufacturing's New Technology: Making the Future Accessible Now

Solving the Smart Factory Puzzle

To demonstrate its capabilities in producing highly customized products, robot and automation firm KUKA has set up a smart factory at its Hannover Messe booth where visitors can supply an image and have it produced as a custom jigsaw puzzle in 15 minutes. The materials are fetched from storage, the image is printed, the puzzle pieces are cut by a laser, the image is glued onto a folder and the product is finished. Kuka uses the SynQ software platform to control and monitor all steps in the process, from placement of the order to delivery. The robots, cells and logistics in the smart factory are linked via KUKA Connect, a cloud-based software application.