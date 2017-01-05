Technologies For Factory Of The Future

An early step in Airbus’s factory of the future plan was the introduction of radio-frequency identification tags on components and tools to track and visualize production processes in real time. The technology was deployed initially on wing-assembly and final-assembly lines in France and the UK.

Under the European Futurassy research project, Airbus has looked at expanding automation of assembly using robots. Here, under the Collaborative Robots project theme, a two-arm humanoid robot is used to perform repetitive tasks, freeing up the skilled worker to focus on higher-value tasks.

Lockheed Martin is building a digital infrastructure across the company to support a vision of the factory of the future that stretches from design to manufacture and on into sustainment, with the goal of making weapon systems more affordable and enabling rapid technology insertion.

Northrop Grumman’s integrated assembly line for F-35 center fuselages, in El Segundo, California, was inspired by automation systems used by U.S. motor vehicle manufacturers and was developed in partnership with industrial robotics specialist KUKA Systems North America.

In December, Airbus took delivery of an EBAM 110 electron beam additive-manufacturing machine from U.S. company Sciaky to 3-D-print titanium airframe structural components. The machine can produce parts up to 19 ft. long, depositing up to 20 lb. of metal an hour using an electron beam to melt wire.

Robin Brown of Bullen Ultrasonics inspects glass products used for Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems pressure sensors for aerospace, automotive, industrial and medical customers.

Bullen Ultrasonics uses a variety of advanced tools in the production of parts for multiple industries, such as this custom-made automated ultrasonic machine for manufacturing ceramic matrix composite components for the aerospace industry.

Jeff Fisher, manager of the Virtual Reality Center at NIAR, demonstrates the Dassault Systemes software that can display realistic 3-D virtual interiors and exteriors of aircraft structural models.

Brian Brown, associate director of the CAD/CAM (computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing) Lab at Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), uses Dassault Systemes software and equipment from Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence to scan the wing of a commercial aircraft.

Ultrasonic machining, 3-D virtual-reality imaging, digital scanning and further advances in additive manufacturing are just some of the innovations OEMs are introducing for the factory of the future. But because many of their suppliers have not yet adapted, those that do introduce manufacturing advances can gain a major competitive advantage.

