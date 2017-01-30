Hydro-Thermal Corp. CEO Jim Zaiser recalls he was once late for a meeting in China because “a few thousand goats” caused a traffic jam. It’s one of the many, albeit more amusing, challenges he’s faced as a small manufacturer exporting overseas. The goats prove you can’t prepare for everything, but manufacturers should be ready to comply with export rules and standards to be successful in foreign markets.

Hydro-Thermal, based in Waukesha, Wis., produces and designs direct-steam injection heating solutions. The company relies on exports for a significant part of its business. But company leaders must carefully consider what materials they use and product designs so they meet standards for individual countries, according to Zaiser.

The road to exporting can be a bumpy one for small and midsize firms, such as Hydro-Thermal, if they aren’t prepared to meet various compliance, certifications and standards required by both the U.S. and their target markets.

In fact, 24% of small and midsize firms cite regulatory barriers and complexity as a main barrier to selling their goods and services to foreign markets, according to a survey published in 2016 by the National Small Business Association and the Small Business Exporters Association.

Manufacturing leaders who understand their responsibilities early in the process can increase their market opportunities and reduce noncompliance risks. Some of these include understanding terms of agreements, funding sources and material selection, as well as taking corrective actions as soon as an issue arises.

Design for Compliance

Depending on the industry, SMEs may need to consider alternative sourcing or additional testing to verify products meet foreign standards.

For example, when Hydro-Thermal ships to Canada, the company must meet pressure certifications, including standards for each province, Zaiser says. In the European Economic Area (EEA), the company must also meet CE standards. CE is a marking that indicates products sold in the EEA meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.

This doesn’t mean all products sold to Europe must bear the CE marking, so manufacturers need to conduct due diligence, says Sophie Lignier, counsel at Foley & Lardner LLP and member of the firm's government and public policy, antitrust, and international practices.

“When developing a product intended to be sold in the EEA, manufacturers should check the relevant CE marking legislation applying to their products as well as any other more specific EU legislation that may apply to their products,” Lignier says.

Products that Hydro-Thermal markets to the food industry face even more complex standards.

“For example, the seals within the equipment are required to be FDA-approved material, Zaiser explains. “In Europe, there is a similar but different authorized body. Recently, in France, an additional requirement of local demand was added. The material we recommend is FDA approved, but not European.”

Hydro-Thermal meets the challenge through experience, partnerships and multiple design templates.

“We’re now able to leverage the experience and approval from very complex projects to expedite the compliance process because once some of these forms are created, it creates a stickman document for the next project,” Zaiser says. “In fact, in the most complicated projects with documented project management, risk analysis, paint specifications, shipping requirements and packaging material--like certified bug-free wood--our compliance package is over prepared.”

Other design standards to consider that are more specific to the electronics industry include the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive, or RoHs, and the EU Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive.