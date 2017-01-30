Top Exporting States 2016

Looking at the manufactured products that the top states export, both aircrafts and autos take the top slots in many states.

The information in this slideshow is based on a November 2016 report from the U.S. Census Bureau which provides year-to-date totals. (Note however that the top product information is based on 2015 data as the 2016 has not yet been released.)

Looking overall at 2015, U.S. exports of goods and services decreased 4.8% in 2015 to $2.23 trillion reflecting a decrease in goods exported and an increase in services exported.

Exports as a share of U.S. GDP in 2015 decreased to 12.6%, down from the record-high of 13.6% in 2012.

Although U.S. goods exports declined in nominal (price included) values, in real terms (adjusted to remove the impact of prices) U.S. goods exports remained flat, with consumer goods; foods, feeds, and beverages; industrial supplies; and other goods showing growth.

Capital goods represented the largest goods export category (end-use) with $538.3 billion worth of exports in 2015, followed by industrial supplies ($428.2 billion); consumer goods ($197.8 billion); automotive vehicles and parts ($151.6 billion); foods, feeds and beverages ($127.7 billion); and other goods ($61.3 billion).