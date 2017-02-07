The autonomous car market is currently growing at an existential rate and many driverless vehicles are expected to be on our roads this year, and in large numbers.

Critics have publically stated how they feel about these types of vehicles hitting our roads but many fail to realise that this development started over 80 years ago - and the experts feel these initial plans (and the public testing in 2016 along with huge investment inbetween) will be put into practice before we know it.

There have been many financial, practical and scientific challenges involved in the development of these vehicles that we decided to explore further.