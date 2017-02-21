In Pictures: First Boeing 737-9 Noses Toward Rollout

In Pictures: First Boeing 737-9 Noses Toward RolloutFeb 21, 2017
Boeing is close to unveiling the 737-9, the second member of its new CFM Leap-1B-powered MAX family. The first aircraft is set for rollout at the end of the month and will likely make its first flight in April. The test and certification program will involve just two aircraft and is expected to last nine months compared to almost 13 months for the 737-8.
