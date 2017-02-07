U.S. freight railroads are projected to spend an estimated $22 billion to maintain and upgrade the nation’s private rail network in 2017, according to the rail industry’s trade group, the Association of American Railroads (AAR).

“This year's private network spending—a combination of capital expenditures and maintenance—is part of a continued trend of remarkable proportions, including more than $630 billion since the industry was partially deregulated,” says Edward Hamberger, president and CEO of the AAR. “Our role in moving the country’s freight is critical and we look to be a productive part of a bipartisan infrastructure debate.”