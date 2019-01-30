Menu
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Boeing Cracks $100 Billion Sales Mark, Sees New Gains in 2019

Sales rose 14% to $28.3 billion, beating expectations.

Boeing Co.’s annual sales topped $100 billion for the first time in its 102-year history, and the U.S. planemaker said new gains are on tap for 2019 as it bounces back from production snarls with its 737 jetliners.

Sales rose 14% to $28.3 billion, beating expectations.

Adjusted fourth-quarter profit climbed to $5.48 a share, compared with the $4.59 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Adjusted earnings will be $19.90 to $20.10 a share this year as sales climbed across all businesses, Boeing said in a statement on Jan. 30 as it reported quarterly results. Analysts had expected $18.44. Operating cash flow will be as much as $17.5 billion.

Key Insights
Sales rose across all businesses at the end of the year, pushing annual revenue to $101.1 billion. The defense division’s 16% sales gain in the fourth quarter softened the blow from factory stumbles that slowed deliveries of the workhorse 737 jetliner, Boeing’s biggest source of profit.

Costly out-of-sequence work on commercial aircraft weighed on results, dragging free cash flow down to $2.45 billion in the fourth quarter. Increased jetliner production is crucial to Boeing’s plans to boost cash flow. 

The shares rose 6.5% to $388.50 before the start of regular trading in New York. Boeing advanced 13% this year through Jan. 29, outpacing the 5.4% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

By Julie Johnsson

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The Volkswagen logo on a car front grille
Volkswagen Keeps Sales Crown as Toyota Fails to Catch Up
Jan 30, 2019
Ghosn says arrest was result of 'plot and treason'
Ghosn Says Arrest Was Result of 'Plot and Treason'
Jan 30, 2019
Chipmakers Could Be Canary in Big Tech’s Coal Mine
Chipmakers Could Be Canary in Big Tech’s Coal Mine
Jan 29, 2019
Huawei logo
US Charges Huawei With Stealing Trade Secrets, Bank Fraud
Jan 29, 2019