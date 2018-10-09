Where the IW 50 Best Call Home

They may be global players in the worldwide manufacturing arena, but the 2018 IndustryWeek 50 Best US Manufacturers all have a place they call home.

We’ve mapped those homes – or headquarters locations, if you prefer – to provide some visual context of where the best reside. As you can see on the map below, the middle of the continent is largely bereft of headquarters for the IW 50 Best. Much of the action takes place east of the Mississippi River.

But before we continue, some brief explanation of the interactive map’s colored pins, which serve a purpose. The top 10 manufacturing companies among the 2018 IW 50 Best are highlighted in blue, the second 10 are purple, the third set of 10 are yellow, while green identifies the fourth group. The final group of 10 IW 50 Best US Manufacturers are labeled in black.

Click on any of the pins to see which company’s headquarters is represented.

So, what else does this map tell us about the IW 50 Best US Manufacturers? Among states, California and Minnesota lay claim to the most headquarters locations. Each has five. On the other hand, more of the IW 50 Best (3) call Elkhart, Indiana, home than any other city.

Thirty states have no IW 50 Best headquarters at all, while eight states have one.