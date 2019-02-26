2018 IW Best Plants Award Winners: Six Phenomenal Factories

The quest has concluded. IndustryWeek's annual search for manufacturing excellence in North America has culminated in the selection of six phenomenal factories. These manufacturing plants, spread across five U.S. states and producing a diversity of products, have been named winners in the 2018 IW Best Plants Awards competition.

We applaud them.

These six manufacturing facilities represent the 29th class of IW Best Plants Award winners, an IndustryWeek program started in 1990 to discover, showcase and share exceptional manufacturing performers and performances. Our 2018 honorees are prime examples of such performers and performances.

These six manufacturing plants demonstrate the excellence that is achievable when strong leaders and engaged teams seize the challenge to be the best. When every individual's ideas contribute to the collective wisdom of the whole. When doing good today means doing better tomorrow and then doing even better the day after that. When complacency is rejected and excellence is embraced.

"Winning plants in this ongoing excellence audit reflect the best of real manufacturing. Beyond corporate hype or enterprise results, IW Best Plants winners are the individual teams and systems on the plant level who are tapping into their local creative assets to tackle tough issues, conquer global challenges, and redefining our standard of efficiency along the way," says Travis Hessman, IndustryWeek editor-in-chief.

The 2018 IW Best Plants Award winners have taken up the fight to be world-class manufacturers, and they've met the challenge. Without further ado, meet the 2018 IW Best Plants Award winners:

Adient

West Point, Georgia

Applied Technical Services

Everett, Washington

Intertape Polymer Group

Blythewood, South Carolina

Johnson Controls

Norman, Oklahoma

The Raymond Corporation

Greene, New York

T&S Brass and Bronze Works

Travelers Rest, South Carolina

The IndustryWeek Best Plants competition seeks manufacturers that demonstrate excellence across a broad swath of indicators, from safety and employee engagement to quality, productivity, supply chain management and customer care. We seek comprehensive indications of excellence, not simply islands of performance.

The 2018 IW Best Plants winners show they can deliver across multiple fronts, and equally importantly, they show consistent, continuous improvement across their operations.

IndustryWeek will tell the stories of these IW Best Plants Award winners in the March/April print issue, and we will post the articles of each individual manufacturing plant online at www.industryweek.com beginning the week of March 4. Don't miss the opportunity to learn from these factories, online, in print and in person. Their experiences may help ease your own journey or take you in directions you hadn't even considered.

IndustryWeek is honored to share the stories of the 2018 IW Best Plants winners.

Meet the Winners in Pittsburgh

The 2018 IW Best Plants winners will be honored during a luncheon awards ceremony at 2019 Manufacturing & Technology, an IndustryWeek event, slated for April 1-3 in Pittsburgh. Additionally, the winners will share their stories of excellence and improvement during several sessions. Come and learn from their experiences.

