Menu
Lego bricks Lego
Innovation

Lego Wins Intellectual Property Lawsuit in China

Guangzhou Yuexiu District Court court agreed with Lego that local companies had copied its building blocks and miniature figures under the LEPIN brand.

Lego A/S has won a new intellectual property lawsuit in China after a court agreed with the Danish toy manufacturer that local companies had copied its building blocks and miniature figures under the LEPIN brand.

The Guangzhou Yuexiu District Court ruled that the four defendants should immediately cease the production, sale and promotion of the toys and pay about 4.5 million yuan (US$650,000) in damages, Lego said in an emailed statement sent Monday.

Europe’s biggest toymaker, which is known for its aggressive use of the courts to protect its multicolored building blocks, had already secured two major legal victories in China last year. First, the Beijing Higher Court passed a ruling that recognizes the Lego logo and the name in Chinese as “well-known” trademarks in the country. Lego then also won its first Chinese copyright court case, when it defeated the makers of Bela products.

The LEPIN rulings “clearly demonstrate the continued efforts of Chinese authorities to protect intellectual property,” Lego Chief Executive Officer Niels B. Christiansen said in the statement. “We will continue to take all necessary legal actions to protect our intellectual property rights.”

Lego only identified Shantou Meizhi Model Co. among the four defendants.

By Christian Wienberg

TAGS: Intellectual Property Leadership Companies & Executives
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
lego-bioplastic-promo
Lego's Sweet Sustainability Plan: Plastic Made from Sugar Cane
Sep 06, 2018
Lightbulb
BP Borrows Ideas from Other Industries to Drive Billions in Savings
Oct 23, 2018
disruptive innovation
Why Is It So Hard to Invest in Technology?
Oct 18, 2018
Novartis Chief Digital Officer Bertrand Bodson
Hunting for Tech Ties, a Swiss Drugmaker Goes to Silicon Valley
Oct 09, 2018