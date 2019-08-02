Skip navigation
Menu
Robots, Humans and the Future of Work
Resources>IW Best Practices Reports

Robots, Humans and the Future of Work

This IndustryWeek collection tackles the full automation story of robots in the manufacturing workplace.

Automation takes the pain and repetitive strain out of manufacturing. But as the technologies proliferate, we still have one challenge left: to finally tap into the full potential of the human workforce.

In this exclusive collection, we tackle the full automation story -- from the fears of job-killing robots to what expanded automation will mean to the manufacturing workforce and their safety, to operations and efficiency, and to developing new business strategies. In the process we approach what could become the defining question for the industry: What role do these technologies leave for humans in future of manufacturing?

Fill out the form below to download this collection.

 

 

TAGS: Automation Robotics Emerging Technologies Safety Operations
Related
IW Best Plants Logo Pillar Promo
The IndustryWeek Best Plants Winners and Finalists Statistical Report: 2014-2018
Jun 26, 2019
Manufacturing leadership eBook
Download Manufacturing Leadership in a Time of Change
Jan 19, 2019
Download Salary Survey
Download Supercharging Your Talent Strategy
Sep 18, 2018
Download the IW US 500
The 2018 IndustryWeek IW U.S. 500 List Download
Aug 27, 2018